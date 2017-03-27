Good Morning, News: ICE Picks Up Portland Dreamer, Trump Blame Game, and Ugh! JARED.

JARED KUSHNER "What's that smell? Oh, it's me." Pool / Getty

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! When you're feeling good in somebody's spot, getting hot, don't stop. Just don't think I'm not, 'cause I'm out getting mine. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

According to the ACLU of Oregon, an undocumented Portland "dreamer" who had been granted a reprieve has been arrested and taken to a deportation center by ICE agents.

The Blazers take down the Lakers, 97-81, to tie for a number eight playoff spot in the West.

In more basketball news that I'm given to understand some of you care about, the Oregon Ducks have made it into the final four.

After getting their asses royally handed to them on Friday, the GOP and Trump will now focus their attention on tax reform—and the deck is already stacked against them.

Since Trump's tactic of blaming the Democrats for the failure of the GOP health care bill went over like a lead balloon, now he's pointing his tiny, pudgy finger at the far right.

Meanwhile, according to Politico, the loss has set off an internal war within the Trump administration which sources say is "a distracting and toxic atmosphere, with warring power centers blaming one another for an ever-growing list of setbacks." Heh-heh-hehhhhhhh.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes is looking less and less capable of helping investigate Trump's ties to Russia—since his nose is so firmly embedded in Trump's ass.

The Senate Investigative Committee will be questioning Trump's son-in-law, Jared "Of Course His Name is Jared" Kushner, about his meetings with the Russian ambassador, as well as other shenanigans committed by the Trump election team.

Meanwhile JARED has been picked to lead a team whose job entails overhauling the government using ideas from the business world—so what could possibly go wrong?

Hey Kushner, you unqualified loser, the citizens are not your "customers." We're YOUR boss. https://t.co/F4vHF65M1u via @nbcnews

— Josh England (@TheFunkyGing) March 27, 2017

Russia is experiencing nationwide protests (and arrests) for citizens daring to demonstrate against Putin.

Trump will be signing another of his terrible executive decisions, this time undoing President Obama's clean power plan that would curb greenhouse gasses from coal-burning power plants.

Headline of the day (so far): "Nearly 1 out of every 3 days he has been president, Trump has visited a Trump property."

Today in INTERNET JUSTICE: United Airlines is getting dragged around social media for kicking two teenage girls off a flight for wearing leggings.

Now let's look at WEATHER TOWN: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-50s this work week, but a sunny, warmer weekend lies ahead.

And finally, try to do something this cool today. (While just walking down the street.)

