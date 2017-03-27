Senate Investigators Want to Talk to Jared Kushner About Russia Meetings

Getting ready to chat with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Getty Images

Well, well:

Senate investigators plan to question Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a close adviser, as part of their broad inquiry into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials or others linked to the Kremlin, according to administration and congressional officials.

According to the New York Times, the Senate Intelligence Committee wants to ask Kushner about "a previously unreported sit-down with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank."

In other Russia-investigation developments today, the New York Times also reports:

Representative Devin Nunes of California, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, met on the White House grounds with a source who showed him secret American intelligence reports a day before he revealed that President Trump or his closest associates may have been “incidentally” swept up in foreign surveillance by American spy agencies.

To put that another way: Rep. Nunes, a former Trump transition team official and the guy who's supposed to be leading the House investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, recently ran over to Trump's White House—without telling anyone—and got an exclusive look at some secret documents that he then talked about publicly.

After that, Team Trump then tried to publicly spin Nunes' announcement to its advantage.

Nancy Pelosi says Nunes may be acting as a "willing stooge" for the White House, and John McCain says Nunes' committee is behaving in a "bizarre" way that highlights the need for an independent commission that will look into the connections between Russia and Trump's campaign. "No longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone," McCain says.