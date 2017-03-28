Good Morning, News: Another Cop Suspended, Quanice Hayes Shooting Transcripts, and Bus Tix for the Homeless

As promised, the transcripts from a grand jury investigation into the death of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes at the hands of police were released yesterday. They span more than 500 pages, and contain interviews from the man who Hayes apparently robbed with an Airsoft gun, the medical professional who conducted the autopsy after the February 9 shooting, a bevy of officers who testified Hayes appeared to reach for his waistband before being shot, and more. Read them here. The O has a summary here.

Another one?! A Portland police sergeant has been placed on leave for what Mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledges to the Oregonian are "allegations of blatantly racist, violent comments." These occurred, allegedly, days after the Quanice Hayes shooting. The sergeant in question, Gregg Lewis, actually retired last year, but rejoined the force under a "retire/rehire" policy. Just to recap: Lewis joins Police Chief Mike Marshman, Marshman's executive assistant, and two police captains who have been placed on leave recently.

Federal immigration officials have released a respected Portland "dreamer" they'd scooped up and transported to a detention center in Tacoma following a DUI conviction last year. The ACLU of Oregon credits pressure from the public with Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez's relatively prompt release. He'll still have to appear before an immigration judge.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions dropped in on a White House press briefing yesterday to once again warn that jurisdictions—like Portland the Multnomah County—that don't help the feds enforce immigration law are at risk of losing federal funds. The move prompted a statement from Mayor Ted Wheeler, saying, essentially, that Sessions hadn't said anything new.



There's new interest in the unused money pit that is the Multnomah County's Wapato jail facility. An offer for $10 million smackaroos is being met with questions from county officials.

A follow-up on that county-sponsored experiment wherein public money could be used to build ADUs for homeless families: Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.



Not the best kind of good news, but.... As Oregon prepares to play North Carolina in the Final Four this weekend, UNC's point guard has a busted ankle.

If you've not kept up on the ongoing drama in Eastmoreland, whose residents are pursuing a historical designation to stave off increased density, this story is a good primer.

So if the chair of the House committee looking into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia is going to the White House to receive confidential information, is he too close to the issue? Democrats nod their heads emphatically, and want Rep. Devin Nunes off the case.

SCOTUS update: Looks like Republicans might not have a filibuster-proof 60 votes to affirm Neil Gorsuch as a justice. Which probably means they'll go "nuclear," changing Senate rules so that only a majority 51 votes are needed.

HEY! Other outlets have finally picked up on what GMN has been reporting since March 7. This is about to be the Wettest March on Record. Still a few millimeters to go, but trust us.