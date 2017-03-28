Congress Votes on Giving Away Your Internet Privacy Today

ROYALTY-FREE/GETTYIMAGES.COM

Last week, the United States Senate voted to repeal broadband privacy rules, which require internet service providers (ISPs) to obtain permission before releasing consumers' private information. Republican senators all voted in favor of repealing the rules, which were established by the Federal Communications Commission's Telecommunications Act of 1996. Congressional representatives are expected to vote on the bill today.

"If the House also votes to repeal the rules, the bill will go to President Trump, who is expected to sign it," The Verge reports.

They remind us of what's at stake with this vote:

The consequences of repeal are simple: ISPs like Comcast, AT&T, and Charter will be free to sell your personal information to the highest bidder without your permission — and no one will be able to protect you. The Federal Trade Commission has no legal authority to oversee ISP practices, and the bill under consideration ensures that the FCC cannot adopt “substantially similar” rules. So unless the bill fails in the House, the nation’s strongest privacy protections will not only be eliminated, they cannot be revived by the FCC.

That personal information includes your shopping habits and location, the apps you use, and your internet search history, CBS News reports.

Online privacy advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) think that the rapidity of the process, combined with a busy week in Congress — several days of Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the health care drama and Intelligence hearings — contributed to a party-line Senate vote which was carried out with too much haste. They’re hopeful that the House will have a different view, given that several House Republicans favor online privacy. “The House is not immune to thinking this is too hard a lift,” EFF’s legal counsel, Ernesto Falcon, told CBS News. ... Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise’s office predicts that like the Senate, the House will also vote along party lines, according to CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds.