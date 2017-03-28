Here's another classic from the I, Anonymous archives!

Done with this Craig's List Roommate Shit

You want to know why we basically paid you off to leave? YOU BROUGHT A BEEHIVE INTO OUR GARAGE.

You lied to us. You have no occupation. Beekeeper is not an occupation. I don’t care how many honey awards you win.

Also? Your girlfriend is nutso. Completely overboard. Mocking us because we won't box with her, and then putting us in headlocks while you idly stand by and do nothing to help? You’re lucky one of my roommates jumped in, or you would be facing assault charges for not controlling your beast.—Anonymous