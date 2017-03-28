You Can Now Send Your Local Officials Facebook Messages. (Thanks, Facebook!)

Facebook is trying, you guys. In a sea of rampant misinformation and fake news shared on the site and accusations of their immense political impact, yesterday the social media network introduced the new "Town Hall" feature, designed to help you connect with elected officials locally and nationally.

Here's how it works: Find the Town Hall button or go to facebook.com/townhall

Enter your address and it will give you a list of officials that you can follow. Here are some examples they listed for me:

You can choose to contact those officials through the new feature as well:

Some officials have the links to their websites, options to send a Facebook message, or an email. Others only have an address for letter writing. Ted Wheeler's email option goes to the very generic info@tedwheeler.com. If a representative will actually read or respond to a Facebook message is yet to be seen—but hey, it's something right?

If you're looking to do something a little more active than sending a Facebook message, here are some local organizations you can donate to.

Or check out any of these resistance and solidarity events happening in Portland.