This Week's Style Events

Win this Rollas Leather Jacket! Communion

Communion will celebrate its 5 year anniversary with a party complete with food, booze, music from DJ Nature, and a raffle with prizes including a Rollas Dagger Leather Jacket (retailed at $485), RAINS Jackets, Ucon Acrobatics waterproof backpacks, and more.

Communion, 3556 SE Hawthorne, Thursday March 30, 6-9 pm

Wendy Ohlendorf

Beloved Portland designer Wendy Ohlendorf is leaving our fair rain-drenched city for the sunny state of Florida, but before she goes she's having a Bon Voyage Party and Sale. All of her current stock will be priced down to move, including pieces from last month's Fade to Light. Say good-bye and grab some one-of-a-kind pieces before they're gone forever!

S. Fairchild Designs, 634 NW 12th, Saturday April 1, 7-11 pm

Upper Metal Class

Sundaze Collective, the rotating pop-up organized by The Yo! Store owner Sarah Racliffe that occurs every first Sunday of the month, is back and will feature wares from the likes of ReifHAUS, Laurs Kemp, Alexa Stark, Upper Metal Class, Sweetheart Bakery, Mimi Ceramics, and more.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sunday April 2, 11 am- 6 pm

The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest Beth Olson Creative

Spring is approaching, which is a great time to go through your closet and get rid of clothing you no longer need, as well as acquire new pieces to freshen up your wardrobe. Where can you conquer both of these tasks at once? The Biggest Clothing Swap in the Northwest! Going on its seventh year in existence and its second year at the Crystal Ballroom, shoppers can peruse and rummage through sections for women, men, and accessories, and the entire second floor will be dedicated to plus-size clothing. Last year over 1,000 people attended and left with a few thousand pounds of new (to them) clothing, and the more people that attend and bring quality goods, the better the selection will be. The bar will be stocked with mimosas and bloody marys, DJ Gregarious will be on hand to fuel the shopping fun, and proceeds from the swap go to the annual Alley 33 Fashion Event. All leftover clothing will be donated to The Arc of Multnomah County. (Full disclosure, I co-produce this event with fellow Portland Mercury contributor Cassie Ridgway.)

Crystal Ballroom, 1332 West Burnside, Sunday April 2, 12-4 pm, $8 advance, $9 door, all ages, but leave the small kiddos at home

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.