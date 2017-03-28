Ron Funches is Coming Back to Portland!

Mindy Tucker

Not forever, greedy goblins! But he IS performing at Revolution Hall on Friday, July 7 in something he's calling Funch-A-Mania, which sounds like Legomania*, but with Ron Funches? '90s children know what I'm talking about. Enough nonsense, here's the important news: Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, and they're available to the general public starting Friday.

If you know anything about Portland comedy, it shouldn't need to be said: Funches is funny. You should go see him.

Here's what our own Robert Ham wrote about Funches last year.

You'd have to be a monster not to root for Ron Funches. Everything about the 33-year-old stand-up and actor—his toothy smile, his laconic voice, and a soft body that practically begs you to give it a squeeze—exudes the kind of warmth and affability that would make for a great sitcom dad or your favorite friend to get high and watch cartoons with.

Cosign 100 percent. More info on Funches' upcoming show here.