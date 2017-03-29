Good Morning, News: Wheeler's New Plan, Spicer Flips Out, and Stand with Planned Parenthood!

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! I might as well have gone to the club, as much as you accused me of clubbin'. I might as well have threw away my love, as much as you accused me. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has a new plan for dealing with activist outbursts during city council meetings, but it's all very hush-hush.

A new, expanded equal pay bill has sailed through the Oregon house (and even had one Republican supporter).

The Blazers handily took down the Nuggets, 122-113. Read our exclamation mark-laden recap here!!!

Britain announces they will be leaving the EU by 2019 (initiating Brexit), and so the negotiations begin.

Trump's plan to revitalize the coal industry won't bring back many jobs, and will probably be steamrolled by new clean energy technology. SAD!

Meanwhile the House has swept away all the internet protections that Obama put in place, allowing companies access to your personal information.

The House Intelligence Committee investigating Trump's ties to Russia has effectively stalled out, thanks to Chair Devin Nunes and his squirrelly, possibly illegal behavior.

Remember those anti-abortion dickwads who used hidden cameras to record Planned Parenthood officials? They've been charged with 15 felonies HA HA HA!

Add your social support to say #IStandWithPP & reject attacks on access to care at Planned Parenthood: https://t.co/pU1TaTkMIa #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/XMOH8uyedO

— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) March 29, 2017

A woman allegedly tried to ram a police car on Capitol grounds in DC, and according to reports shots were fired.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lost his shit with a Black woman reporter yesterday for daring to ask him a question about Russia.

Now let's look up at the sky's WEATHER: Rainy rainy rainy high of 55.

And finally, I'll admit I'm not a big fan of basketball—but I AM a big fan of the game "Basketball or Cake?" from James Corden.

