C8HgIQ-UIAA465r.jpg
Doug Brown

The burial of Quanice Hayes occurred earlier today. Combined with new, secretive plans by Mayor Ted Wheeler to be more strict on meeting disruptions, it's made for a tense atmosphere at the Portland Building this afternoon.

Demonstrators who'd walked over from the Multnomah County Justice Center earlier in the day—chanting for justice for 17-year-old Hayes, who was killed by a Portland police officer last month—quickly found their path into the Portland Building blocked. Teressa Raiford, of Don't Shoot Portland, said the group had planned to testify before the 2 pm City Council meeting, as Hayes' family members have in the past. (The meeting was delayed until 3 pm.)

Meanwhile, those who got to the Portland Building early enough, or who'd signed up to speak at the meeting, were allowed into the building's auditorium under newly strict circumstances. Contract security guards are insisting on checking attendees' bags, and presenting people with numbered, dated tickets of unclear utility.

As of this writing, protesters outside had taken to blocking traffic, and attracted riot cops who are making arrests.


Some tweets from the run-up to this clash: