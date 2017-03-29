Quanice Hayes Supporters and Cops Clash at the Portland Building

Doug Brown

The burial of Quanice Hayes occurred earlier today. Combined with new, secretive plans by Mayor Ted Wheeler to be more strict on meeting disruptions, it's made for a tense atmosphere at the Portland Building this afternoon.

Demonstrators who'd walked over from the Multnomah County Justice Center earlier in the day—chanting for justice for 17-year-old Hayes, who was killed by a Portland police officer last month—quickly found their path into the Portland Building blocked. Teressa Raiford, of Don't Shoot Portland, said the group had planned to testify before the 2 pm City Council meeting, as Hayes' family members have in the past. (The meeting was delayed until 3 pm.)

Meanwhile, those who got to the Portland Building early enough, or who'd signed up to speak at the meeting, were allowed into the building's auditorium under newly strict circumstances. Contract security guards are insisting on checking attendees' bags, and presenting people with numbered, dated tickets of unclear utility.

As of this writing, protesters outside had taken to blocking traffic, and attracted riot cops who are making arrests.



Riot cops stormed from inside the Portland Building to arrest protesters #QuaniceHayes pic.twitter.com/hcG4GckcyH

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Some tweets from the run-up to this clash:

They're trying to get into the Portland building pic.twitter.com/7lSSsRKHLe

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Protesters saying if they aren't let into city council, nobody will.

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Jeelani Shareef on why he's blocking the door to city council (after not getting let in) #QuaniceHayes pic.twitter.com/9TVpyK2yzA

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Can't get into city council, so in street pic.twitter.com/HxKMW1Z69b

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

So @tedwheeler's plan, today at least, includes checks of bags and this dated, numbered entry ticket. pic.twitter.com/AtlnkQTMhB

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) March 29, 2017

New security measures for City Council meeting. Checking backpacks and distributing tickets. pic.twitter.com/NhZvFKXWLk

— PDX City Hall Watch (@cityhallwatch) March 29, 2017