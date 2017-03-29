Photos & Video: Three Arrested Downtown Wednesday While Protesting Portland Police

Protesters, just before the cops swooped in Doug Brown

A group of activists, led by Don't Shoot Portland, upset by the grand jury non-indictment of the Portland police officer who killed 17-year-old Quanice Hayes last month protested downtown this afternoon outside of the Justice Center and outside of the Portland Building.

The protesters were denied entry into the Portland Building by private security just before 2 p.m., when Portland City Council was scheduled to begin. They wanted to testify about the Quanice Hayes shooting. Protesters, including a few members of the Black Riders Liberation Party (see our July 2016 interview with Jeelani Shareef of the BRLP) then blocked the door—if they wouldn't be allowed in, nobody else would—for a while.

Some in the group went back into the street. That's when the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team (I call them riot cops because of the full body armor they wear) swooped in and made arrests. They entered the Portland Building from side doors, and all ran out of the front door to arrest people in the street.

Three people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and one's facing an additional reckless burning charge for lighting a flare.

After the arrests, protesters stayed on the sidewalk as the cops stayed in the street. The police soon left, and protesters marched back to the Justice Center to wait for the release of those arrested.

Here are my pictures and video:

Outside the Justice Center Doug Brown

Teressa Raiford and others outside the Justice Center regarding the police killing of Quanice Hayes pic.twitter.com/pD38Swn2yO — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Quanice Hayes' mother, Venus, hugs a rabbi Doug Brown

Walking in traffic now... could get interesting pic.twitter.com/S2S9bmIG4p — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Marching to the Portland Building Doug Brown

"Shut it down" on intersection of SW Salmon & 4th pic.twitter.com/RtyeAsrErX — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Jeelani Shareef of the Black Riders Liberation Party Doug Brown

Outside of the Portland building, in the street. pic.twitter.com/hoLacOeIvj — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

They're trying to get into the Portland building pic.twitter.com/7lSSsRKHLe — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

The Black Riders Liberation Party blocking the door to the Portland Building after they wouldn't get let in Doug Brown

Jeelani Shareef on why he's blocking the door to city council (after not getting let in) #QuaniceHayes pic.twitter.com/9TVpyK2yzA — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Outside the Portland Building Doug Brown

Scuffle as guy tries to push through protesters #QuaniceHayes pic.twitter.com/HL3tsAvHKz — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Can't get into city council, so in street pic.twitter.com/HxKMW1Z69b — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

In the street outside of the Justice Center Doug Brown

In the street to protest the death of Quanice Hayes Doug Brown

"Flowers for Quanice" Doug Brown

And then the Rapid Response Team came through the Portland Building



Riot cops stormed from inside the Portland Building to arrest protesters #QuaniceHayes pic.twitter.com/hcG4GckcyH — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 29, 2017

Yelling at the police Doug Brown

A Black Riders Liberation Party member got arrested Doug Brown

Black Riders Liberation Party Doug Brown

The Black Riders Liberation Party and Peggy Zebroski Doug Brown

A protester and a cop talking Doug Brown

The police eventually left Doug Brown

Police, leaving Doug Brown

A few parting words Doug Brown