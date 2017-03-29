Protesters, just before the cops swooped in
Protesters, just before the cops swooped in Doug Brown

A group of activists, led by Don't Shoot Portland, upset by the grand jury non-indictment of the Portland police officer who killed 17-year-old Quanice Hayes last month protested downtown this afternoon outside of the Justice Center and outside of the Portland Building.

The protesters were denied entry into the Portland Building by private security just before 2 p.m., when Portland City Council was scheduled to begin. They wanted to testify about the Quanice Hayes shooting. Protesters, including a few members of the Black Riders Liberation Party (see our July 2016 interview with Jeelani Shareef of the BRLP) then blocked the door—if they wouldn't be allowed in, nobody else would—for a while.

Some in the group went back into the street. That's when the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team (I call them riot cops because of the full body armor they wear) swooped in and made arrests. They entered the Portland Building from side doors, and all ran out of the front door to arrest people in the street.

Three people were arrested for disorderly conduct, and one's facing an additional reckless burning charge for lighting a flare.

After the arrests, protesters stayed on the sidewalk as the cops stayed in the street. The police soon left, and protesters marched back to the Justice Center to wait for the release of those arrested.

Here are my pictures and video:

Outside the Justice Center
Outside the Justice Center Doug Brown


Quanice Hayes mother, Venus, hugs a rabbi
Quanice Hayes' mother, Venus, hugs a rabbi Doug Brown


Marching to the Portland Building
Marching to the Portland Building Doug Brown


Jeelani Shareef of the Black Riders Liberation Party
Jeelani Shareef of the Black Riders Liberation Party Doug Brown


DPB_8939.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_8944.JPG
Doug Brown


The Black Riders Liberation Party blocking the door to the Portland Building after they wouldnt get let in
The Black Riders Liberation Party blocking the door to the Portland Building after they wouldn't get let in Doug Brown


Outside the Portland Building
Outside the Portland Building Doug Brown




In the street outside of the Justice Center
In the street outside of the Justice Center Doug Brown

DPB_8994.JPG
Doug Brown

In the street to protest the death of Quanice Hayes
In the street to protest the death of Quanice Hayes Doug Brown

Flowers for Quanice
"Flowers for Quanice" Doug Brown

And then the Rapid Response Team came through the Portland Building


DPB_9012.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9029.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9035.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9038.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9046.JPG
Doug Brown

Yelling at the police
Yelling at the police Doug Brown

A Black Riders Liberation Party member got arrested
A Black Riders Liberation Party member got arrested Doug Brown

DPB_9070.JPG
Doug Brown

Black Riders Liberation Party
Black Riders Liberation Party Doug Brown

The Black Riders Liberation Party and Peggy Zebroski
The Black Riders Liberation Party and Peggy Zebroski Doug Brown

DPB_9079.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9084.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9085.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9094.JPG
Doug Brown

A protester and a cop talking
A protester and a cop talking Doug Brown

The police eventually left
The police eventually left Doug Brown

Police, leaving
Police, leaving Doug Brown

DPB_9133.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9154.JPG
Doug Brown

DPB_9159.JPG
Doug Brown

A few parting words
A few parting words Doug Brown

Back at the Justice Center, talking about Quanice Hayes
Back at the Justice Center, talking about Quanice Hayes Doug Brown