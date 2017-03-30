Beginning Wednesday, Twitterers across the globe have been celebrating bisexuality and combatting cultural erasure of their identity through the hashtag #BiTwitter. Sure, things trend on social media all the time, but this time, it's a little different.
After all, our culture—yes, even members of the LG_TQ+ community—like to pretend that bisexuals don't exist.
Here's how GLAAD defines this invisibility: "Bisexual erasure or bisexual invisibility is a pervasive problem in which the existence or legitimacy of bisexuality (either in general or in regard to an individual) is questioned or denied outright."
Last summer, I wrote this blurb for our since-retired We Saw You column after attending PrideFest:
We couldn't quite see your face in the herd of people marching down the center of Fourth Avenue during Sunday's Pride Parade. We nearly missed you among the streams of balloons and bubbles. But while we couldn't see your face, we did see your brown arms holding up a sign that read "Bi Is Beautiful Too." On an emotionally difficult Pride to attend—so soon after the shootings in Orlando targeting a Latino dance night in a gay bar—your royal-blue-and-magenta hand-painted sign quickly brought happy tears to our eyes. It was an important reminder to queer people of color that our sexuality is valid and that there are many identities under the LGBTQ umbrella.
That sign was a reminder that bisexuality and queerness are visible and valid identities—a message that many like me rarely ever hear. To see so many folks, particularly young people, take to Twitter to celebrate these identities was heartwarming and affirming.
Stranger contributor Tobias Coughlin-Bouge wrote about the subject beautifully in his feature about coming out in the Seattle skating community. Be sure to give that a read.
In the meantime, let's take a moment to celebrate members of the bisexual community on Twitter—because their identities are visible and they matter.
i think these are some important graphs for #BiTwitter pic.twitter.com/FrjDryXWit
— mol (@drumvinyls) March 29, 2017
Being #bisexual is not a phase. You count. You matter. Your feelings are real. Your sexuality is valid! Be proud! #BiTwitter @WipeHomophobia pic.twitter.com/BfSfocYpUY
— LGBT Shrink (@DrRonHolt) March 30, 2017
My marriage didn't get rid of my sexual identity. #BiTwitter
— 7 Veils (@7_Veils) March 30, 2017
Almost 65 and still Bi. #BiTwitter pic.twitter.com/xsHk2YkIdH
— Nancy Storm (@barrowmanfan4ev) March 30, 2017
The perception that bi women are "experimenting" while bi men are "closeted gay" is some misogynist"all-roads-lead-to-dick" BS. #BiTwitter
— Martin R. Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) March 29, 2017
s/o to Megan fox in transformers 🌈😂 #BiTwitter pic.twitter.com/lVbnfu7TcI
— K.K. Slider (@meowvixia) March 30, 2017
#BiTwitter present ✋🏾🤘🏾🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/j2HgPwjquN
— Dioncè (@NEONdionXO) March 30, 2017
#bitwitter a whole lot bi and a little sleepy pic.twitter.com/GmtDMgqtDK
— Sha ✊ (@Shrfh_alia98) March 29, 2017
late to the #BiTwitter party just like i was late to coming out because of all the internalized biphobia pounded into me growing up ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SqunYL50Tk
— anna borges (@annabroges) March 29, 2017
#BiTwitter is really brightening my day. Hello gorgeouses! pic.twitter.com/nDM8uCvYRS
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) March 29, 2017
also: bisexual doesnt necessarily mean "attracted to men & women." it can include other nonbinary genders. the "bi" isn't short for "binary" https://t.co/1v5dciQ1Gl— ✨GAYlinda Upland✨ (@disgustingbugs) March 30, 2017
noticing the #BiTwitter tag is overwhelmingly female so shoutout the bi men and bi nonbinary folks as well, you're super good and important
— joe 🏳️🌈💞 (@cootieplatoon) March 29, 2017
Ima just leave this here 💕#BiTwitter pic.twitter.com/IqzIZStIyq
— seb (@baaastee) March 29, 2017
#BiTwitter
Iconic. pic.twitter.com/SDrFbh9kS6
— Lukeisapenguin (@saleeeexx) March 29, 2017
And finally: