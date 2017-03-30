Everything You Need to Know About the New Ghost in the Shell

First, here's "Ghost in the Shell: Asian City Too White," Charles Mudede's not-so-glowing review:

The race thing is not handled very well in this live-action adaptation of one of the greatest anime movies ever made, Ghost in the Shell. Both films are set in Hong Kong, but the central characters in the original are Asian and all but one of the core characters in the new version are white. And it is not explained why these white, English-speaking characters—the main baddies, the sidekick, the star—are in an Asian city. They are just there, and we are asked to accept that as a fact.

And second, here's Emilly Prado's write-up of Representation Matters: #WhiteWashedOUT, a protest happening tonight at Lloyd Center 10:

Whitewashing in Hollywood is an American pastime amid the slew of this country’s numerous backwards traditions. Erasure is harmful for the communities who don’t see themselves represented in media as well as others who aren’t given the opportunity to understand people beyond reductive cinematic tropes. Protest Scarlett Johansson’s casting as Major Motoko Kusanagi in the film-adaptation of beloved manga series, Ghost in the Shell, on the movie's opening night.

Okay! That it! That is everything you need to know about the new Ghost in the Shell.