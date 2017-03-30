This Is a Big Fucking Deal: Flynn Wants Immunity

WATCH: Last September, General Flynn told @chucktodd:



"When you're given immunity that probably means you've committed a crime." pic.twitter.com/nepnx0Cpr1

— Yashar (@yashar) March 30, 2017

NBC:

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn has told the Senate Intelligence Committee he is willing to be interviewed about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia in return for immunity from prosecution, a Congressional official told NBC News. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Flynn had told the FBI and Congress he was willing to be interviewed in exchange for a grant of immunity. In a statement tweeted Thursday, Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, confirmed that discussions had taken place with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, and said "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it."

The whole country wants to hear the story Flynn has to tell. The Trump White House doesn't want Flynn to tell it. So it'll be interesting to see if the Republicans running the Senate Intelligence Community grant Flynn immunity. I'd actually be interested to know if the Senate Intelligence Committee has the power to grant immunity or if some other agency or branch of government would have to get involved. They didn't cover colluding with the Russians and committing treason in my high school civics class.

Oh, watch the above video to hear what Michael Flynn had to say about requests for immunity way, way back in September of last year.