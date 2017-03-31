Tinariwen Brings the Desert Blues to Portland

TINARIWEN ANTI

DENGUE FEVER CHEAN LONG

When the original alchemists invented the guitar, they probably had no idea the impact their creation would have on modern society. This sacred wand is an endless wellspring of vibrational gifts, as evidenced by the work of North African sound-smiths Tinariwen.

Born from a collective of Tuareg rebels who enriched their revolutionary aspirations with the sounds of Santana and Hendrix, the group melts these western medicines into their regional sound, creating a sweeping Saharan mutation of glittering rhythm and soulful mantras. Commanding the center of this swirling maelstrom are Tinariwen’s golden axes, which weave flourishes of fluttering distortion into hypnotic melodies as a majestic Bedouin backbeat anchors the soul. Their music is a gift from the electric guitar, and demonstrates the instrument’s ability to make indigenous sounds beautifully universal.

Formed as a tribute to ’60s Cambodian artists like pop king Sinn Sisamouth, the Los Angelinos of Dengue Fever perfected his legendarily groovy Khmer rhythms, conjuring unique dreamlands with groovy mini-operas starring singers Chhom Nimol and Zac Holtzman. In this setting, the guitar plays the cool spectator in the band’s new wave sonic cinema, exhaling cigarette smoke into the camera. Dengue Fever may stretch beyond this environment occasionally, but their fierce brand of global groove is always intoxicating.