Good Morning, News: Flynn Flips, ICE Swoops In, and Blow That Damn Thing Up!

WATCH: Last September, General Flynn told @chucktodd:



"When you're given immunity that probably means you've committed a crime." pic.twitter.com/nepnx0Cpr1 — Yashar (@yashar) March 30, 2017

MEANWHILE: It turns out it wasn't just coincidence that the chair of the House Intelligence Committee investigating the Trump campaign went to the White House in order to view confidential documents he insists shows Trump's communications were swept up in intelligence operations. He was shown those documents by White House officials, the NYT reports. He insists this relationship doesn't impede his ability to run a probe.

Oregon is still trying to close a massive budget hole, and I urge you to read this long, wonky, interesting piece in the Oregonian about the various options for raising revenue. One mechanism under very serious consideration is a gross receipts tax somewhat similar to Measure 97, which voters slapped down last year.

ICE agents in Portland, and Oregon at large, are going full force in detaining undocumented immigrants of all stripes. The agency revealed yesterday it had detained 23 people in the tri-county area over the weekend.

Radio Cab: Still hates Uber as much as ever.

Sure technology's come a long way in the last couple centuries. Still: When there's a boulder in the damn road you blow that damn thing up.

This is a weird story. Gov. Kate Brown fired three members of the state's Environmental Quality Commission this week because they appointed a new director of the Dept. of Environmental Quality she didn't approve of. Yet she's voicing full confidence in that director? This is clearly all still a mess.

What does it mean when your country's top diplomat can barely stand face time with his own employees? Probably nothing great.

What does it mean when your country's second in command—a dude—casts the deciding vote to strip federal funding for routine health care procedures that only women get? Just that this is 2017.

Pressure works, sort of! Facing all manner of corporate boycotts, North Carolina yesterday rolled back its bigoted bathroom bill, which forced transgender citizens to use the restroom that corresponds to the gender they were assigned at birth. Pretty much no one's happy about the specifics.



I hear you guffawing, saying: "You've assured us the entire month that this would be the Wettest March on Record, yet here we are on the 31st and it's only the fourth (according to highly suspect KOIN)." Well pack your raincoat, buddy. Today's gonna be WET, forecast notwithstanding.