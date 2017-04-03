Good Morning, News: Arrests at Vancouver Trump Rally, Russian Subway Explosion, and Bill O'Reilly is Gross and Untouchable

BILL O'REILLY "Today's top story: I'm gross and cannot be fired." Slaven Vlasic / Getty

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Try to talk to him, can't get through. Every day he's a different dude. These are the signs of a grown-ass boy. Better run for the hills, I'm just trying to keep it real. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

There was a pro-Trump rally yesterday in Vancouver where some protesters were arrested. Our Doug Brown was on the scene to cover the nonsense and brought back some great pictures.

Today is the day the Morrison Bridge goes under massive repairs BECAUSE I GUESS THEY WANT TO RUIN SUMMER. Plan your commute accordingly.

Some Oregon hotels have been caught canceling pre-existing reservations and then jacking up the price for people visiting to view the solar eclipse.

A man ran up on the sidewalk with his car yesterday in Southeast, perhaps intentionally hurting three pedestrians.

Blazers win again on Saturday, taking down the Suns 130-117—check out the full recap from the Mercury's b-ball correspondent Aris Wales.

In less fun basketball news, the Oregon Ducks fall to the North Carolina Tar Heels to get knocked out of the final four.

Explosion at a subway station in St. Petersburg have killed ten people and injured dozens on the same day Vladimir Putin was visiting the city.

Three Democratic senators have announced their support of Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch, though the Dems still have enough people to mount a filibuster.

Jared "His Name is Jared" Kushner, the dead-eyed son-in-law of Trump, traveled to Iraq today in his new role as "shadow diplomat."

He still doesn't realize he's arguing that a judge found probable cause that he and/or his aides were coordinating with a foreign govt. https://t.co/XEHcspNgx7

— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 3, 2017

Five women have come out thus far to accuse media snot Bill O'Reilly of harassment or verbal abuse, and yet? Fox News will still probably renew his contract.

It's been revealed that Best Buy's "Geek Squad" have been helping the FBI snoop into computers to ferret out child porn.

Now let's look upwards at the WEATHER: Hallelujah! Warmer and dryer with highs up to the low '60s through Wednesday!

And finally, here's a badger burying an entire cow carcass to eat later (to the theme of "Yakkety Sax," of course).

