Hey, Portland! This is Claire Holley, the Mercury's new intern. I'll be hanging out and reporting for the next few months, so I thought it appropriate to introduce myself!

I was born and raised in Southeast Portland. I love the Blazers, rock climbing, hip-hop, stand-up comedy, and dogs. I am currently a senior journalism student at the University of Oregon set to graduate in June.

I will be covering a variety of topics while here at the Mercury, but my main interests are crime, courts, social justice, and civil rights. I equally love being able to share the stories of individuals or groups that don't have a voice, and calling bullshit on people in power who are abusing their voice.

You may have seen some of my writing in the Willamette Week, where I interned in the summer of 2015. Remember when a bunch of Greenpeace protesters hung off of the St. John's Bridge? I was there. [Ed.'s note: So were we.] You can check out the story here.

Here are some of my other stories for WW.

Tuition: Impossible (on Oregon's attempt to provide free community college)

Meet the 9 Oregonians Running for President of the United States

Mowgli Holmes Wants to Map Weed DNA and "Piss Off Monsanto"



I'd love to get to know the Mercury readership, so feel free to comment, send me an email, and/or follow me on Twitter @claaiireholley. Peace!

Claire Holley

cholley@portlandmercury.com