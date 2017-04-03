Corey Feldman and His Angels Are Coming to Portland

Perhaps you remember Corey Feldman from the '80s. The child actor starred in such era-defining films as Stand by Me, The Goonies, and The Lost Boys.



Perhaps you ALSO remember Corey Feldman from 2016, when he appeared on theshow. At the time, Feldman was "dressed like a spandex-wearing Voldemort, and is flanked by a gang of ladies wearing angel costumes who probably are not playing their instruments" ( "Today in WHAAT THAAA FAAAACK?!?" Blogtown, Sept 16, 2016).

Rewatch it if you need to. It's... something.

Well, Feldman is taking his "Angels" (ugh) on the road this summer, and he's stopping through Portland on June 18 to play a show at Dante's. Here's the tour announcement that was posted on Corey's website, angelic2thecore.com (ugh):



LADIES & GENTLEMAN AS PROMISED I GIV U.... "COREYS HEAVENLY TOUR: ANGELIC 2 THE U.S" (Summer tour)

Corey Feldman Finds a Stairway to Heaven With His New Band "The Angels" and Announces Lengthy Summer Tour. Singer & film icon Corey Feldman announced today that due to the success of his current 10 city tour in support of his new CD "Angelic 2 The Core,” he is beginning another tour across the United States. The new tour will begin right on the heels of the current tour, beginning with dates in June, and stretching out across the summer. Corey has hinted at close to 60 dates in total, covering both coasts, and the mid-west. The new tour, titled “Corey’s Heavenly Tour: Angelic 2 The U.S.,” suggests there may be an international leg to come. Feldman says that this will be his biggest tour ever and will be releasing many more dates in the upcoming weeks. Prior to this, Corey has completed five tours, three of which were with his band "Truth Movement,” while the other two were solo. His current tour, which is appropriately titled "Angelic 2 The Mini Tour" features “The Angels,” a group of beautiful and talented female musicians (including his new bride Courtney). This concept stems from his brand Corey’s Angels, which he created to give young struggling female artists a chance to showcase their talents to the world. He does this via his Record Label CiFi Records and his Production Company Corey’s Angels Productions. On their current tour, Corey and The Angels have been selling out venues across the country. Feldman’s fans have been jumping at the rare chance to see Corey perform all of the songs they have heard him sing in movies and on CDs for years. The set list will be similar to that of the mini tour, covering selections from his recent CD, while also performing many selections from his catalogue and several hit songs from his film career. This includes the title tracks from the #1 film soundtracks of Stand By Me, Lost Boys, and even The Goonies. Feldman is promising an extended performance time and even more theatrics and production value to what many fans have already called a mesmerizing, action packed, fast paced, concert experience. The show includes video projections, lasers, light up costumes, and even bubbles. What makes this tour the most special for Corey, is the fact that this will be his first solo tour playing mostly theaters and large music halls in major cities. Feldman has only done club tours as a solo artist to this point.

The cover of Corey Feldman's most recent album.

The tour is coming to Dante's on Sunday, June 18, when we'll get our chance to see Feldman's live show in the flesh. Judging from the Today show performance, it will be a weird but can't-look-away glimpse into his lifelong Michael Jackson fixation and his, um, unusual outlook on women. Plus, bubbles!

And now, for no reason at all, please watch this sketch from Mr. Show about a former child actor who in no way was meant to resemble Corey Feldman.