Don't Miss the Mercury's FREE Sound + Vision Concert Next Week at Mississippi Studios

Sound + Vision is the Mercury's FREE monthly concert series at Mississippi Studios showcasing some of the city's best up-and-coming musicians. April's installment features the lovely Portland songwriting duo Jessica Dennison + Jones, who released their self-titled debut last month on Party Damage Records. It's sweet, minimalist folk-pop, the kind that centers on subtly beautiful guitar riffs and moves you profoundly without rising above a low murmur. Robin Bacior (who writes for the Mercury's music section) will open the show with her own folksy stylings.

Check out videos from March's Sound + Vision featuring Amenta Abioto and Blossom (courtesy of Banana Stand Media)!



SOUND + VISION | Amenta Abiota - "Kujichagulia" from Banana Stand Media on Vimeo.



SOUND + VISION | Blossom - "Get Over It" from Banana Stand Media on Vimeo.