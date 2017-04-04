What Was Sound Announces Lineup for One-Day Music Festival May 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park

This coming Memorial Day weekend, local start-up Sub Rosa Curation is teaming up with Portland's Rose Festival (along with Do503 and yours truly at the Mercury) to present What Was Sound, a one-day, all-ages music festival marketed as an alternative to Sasquatch!, which takes place the same weekend in the Columbia Gorge. It'll feature indie bands DIIV, Woods, and El Ten Eleven, as well as Portland acts Small Leaks Sink Ships, Bed., Jujuba, and Fruit Bats. Though it's a notably dude-heavy lineup (hello to Bed.'s Sierra Haager!), if you're down with the sun-baked psychedelia of Woods, the funk-tinged Afrobeat of Jujuba, and the grayscale dream-pop of DIIV, you'll probably have a fun time.

What Was Sound takes place May 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Tickets are $28, and they go on sale today at 10 am.