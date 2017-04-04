Here's another I, Anonymous classic post from the I, Anonymous Blog!

Clippings

About ten years ago, I started saving my finger and toenail clippings. At first I kept them in an old Dixie cup, but when that got too full, I doubled down and began putting them into a large mason jar. Well, now that jar is almost full.

I've contemplated through the years of what to do with these clippings. Do I dump the contents onto and into cars that park too close to mine? Pile them up on a jerk neighbor’s porch, or mail them loosely to fuckers who once pissed me off?

We're talking about two huge heaping handfuls of disgusting shavings of me. And to be honest, I kinda want to be there to watch the expression of the recipients. I feel that would make my hobby more complete.—Anonymous