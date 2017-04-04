This morning Pickathon announced over a dozen additions to its 2017 festival lineup: Ry X, Tank and the Bangas, M.A.K.U SoundSystem, Steve Gunn, Dezarie, Jay Som, Los Cojolites, Priests, Lucy Dacus, Meatbodies, Aldous Harding, Luke Bell, Tim Darcy, Mic Capes, Sweet Spirit, Coco Columbia, Moorea Masa, and the Desert Kind. It's exciting to see some Portland acts on there, like rapper Mic Capes and folk duo the Desert Kind. Other highlights include Jay Som, Priests, and Aldous Harding (all three released great records within the past year). Pickathon takes place August 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.
Here's the full Pickathon 2017 lineup:
1939 Ensemble
Aldous Harding
Alex Cameron
Andy Shauf
Anna & Elizabeth
A-WA
Big Thief
Billy Strings
Black Milk & Nat Turner
Brent Cobb
Cat Hoch
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Coco Columbia
Courtney Granger
Courtney Marie Andrews
Deer Tick
Dezarie
Dinosaur Jr.
Dori Freeman
Drive-By Truckers
Dungen
Ex-Cult
Hiss Golden Messenger
Huun Huur Tu
J Mascis
Jay Som
Jonathan Richman
Jonathan Toubin
Julia Jacklin
Kaia Kater
Kelsey Weldon
Khun Narin (Electric Phin Band)
KING
Los Cojolites
Lucy Dacus
Luke Bell
M.A.K.U SoundSystem
Mandolin Orange
Marlon Williams
McTuff feat. Skerik
Meatbodies
Mic Capes
Moorea Masa
Pinegrove
Priests
Robyn Hitchcock
Ry X
Steve Gunn
Sunflower Bean
Susto
Sweet Spirit
Tank and the Bangas
The Desert Kind
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Tim Darcy
Ty Segall
TYuS
Wolf People
Y La Bamba
Xenia Rubinos
Tickets are on sale now at pickathon.com.