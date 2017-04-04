Pickathon Announces Additions to Its 2017 Festival Lineup

Thee Oh Sees at Pickathon 2016 Christopher Garcia Valle

This morning Pickathon announced over a dozen additions to its 2017 festival lineup: Ry X, Tank and the Bangas, M.A.K.U SoundSystem, Steve Gunn, Dezarie, Jay Som, Los Cojolites, Priests, Lucy Dacus, Meatbodies, Aldous Harding, Luke Bell, Tim Darcy, Mic Capes, Sweet Spirit, Coco Columbia, Moorea Masa, and the Desert Kind. It's exciting to see some Portland acts on there, like rapper Mic Capes and folk duo the Desert Kind. Other highlights include Jay Som, Priests, and Aldous Harding (all three released great records within the past year). Pickathon takes place August 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.

Here's the full Pickathon 2017 lineup:

1939 Ensemble

Aldous Harding

Alex Cameron

Andy Shauf

Anna & Elizabeth

A-WA

Big Thief

Billy Strings

Black Milk & Nat Turner

Brent Cobb

Cat Hoch

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Coco Columbia

Courtney Granger

Courtney Marie Andrews

Deer Tick

Dezarie

Dinosaur Jr.

Dori Freeman

Drive-By Truckers

Dungen

Ex-Cult

Hiss Golden Messenger

Huun Huur Tu

J Mascis

Jay Som

Jonathan Richman

Jonathan Toubin

Julia Jacklin

Kaia Kater

Kelsey Weldon

Khun Narin (Electric Phin Band)

KING

Los Cojolites

Lucy Dacus

Luke Bell

M.A.K.U SoundSystem

Mandolin Orange

Marlon Williams

McTuff feat. Skerik

Meatbodies

Mic Capes

Moorea Masa

Pinegrove

Priests

Robyn Hitchcock

Ry X

Steve Gunn

Sunflower Bean

Susto

Sweet Spirit

Tank and the Bangas

The Desert Kind

The Last Artful, Dodgr

Tim Darcy

Ty Segall

TYuS

Wolf People

Y La Bamba

Xenia Rubinos

Tickets are on sale now at pickathon.com.