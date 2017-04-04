Good News from the Trail Blazers' DJ OG One, After Cancer Surgery Left Him Without Eyesight

DJ OG ONE Robert Chhuth (DJ Gigahurtz)

In an heartfelt video update posted to his GoFundMe page on Saturday, DJ OG One—the Trail Blazers' beloved disk jockey—reports improvements in his health since a life-saving cancer surgery left him without eyesight or feeling in his right arm.

“I’m hopefully talking straight to the camera,” DJ OG One (whose given name is David Jackson) laughs in the video. He says when he came out of surgery, he saw only darkness. However, he is slowly regaining his sight. “I can see color, but it’s still blurred vision,” Jackson says of his right eye. His left eye only sees blurred motion.

“I have seen some improvement in my arm,” he says, displaying an impressive range of motion. After surgery, he was unable to feel or move his right arm, but now only lacks feeling in his hand.

While Jackson was happy to report his improvements, he focused mainly on thanking people for the overwhelming support he has received since his surgery.

“I just want to thank everyone who has donated to my GoFundMe account,” he says. The account was set up by his friend and fellow DJ Robert Chhuth (AKA DJ Gigahurtz). Donations have ranged from $5-500, and will be used to help pay Jackson’s medical bills.

“To those who have been sending their thoughts and prayers and positive energy my way, I wanted to thank you as well,” he says, “because that’s just as important.”

Jackson remains hopeful that he will continue to recover from the complications of his surgery. “I believe I’ll be okay,” he says. “It’s a slower process than I would like, but I will get there.”