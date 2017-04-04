Savage Love Letter of the Day: Blow, Blowing, Blown

Let me start by saying that we love your article and have learned a lot over time. My co-workers and I have a debate going on. What, in your opinion, is a blowjob? If I suck on my partner's dick for ten minutes before we have sex, does that count? Or does he have to cum from my sucking? What if you are doing the deed for thirty minutes and he never cums? Your expertise would be greatly appreciated. Seeks Understandable Cock Knowledge

If you sucked him off, you gave him a blowjob. If you sucked him for ten minutes before PIV or PIB, you blew him a little. If you sucked him for 30 minutes and he never came, you tried to give him a blowjob but had to give up because he was too drunk or too coked up and the sun was coming up and sucking his dick isn't the only thing you have to get done in a day. But whether we're talking completed blowjobs, attempted blowjobs, or a little blowing-as-foreplay, SUCK, it all counts toward your final score.

But that's just my expert opinion, SUCK. You and your coworkers are free to define "blowjob" for yourselves.