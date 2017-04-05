MusicfestNW Presents: Project Pabst Announces 2017 Lineup

MusicfestNW Presents: Project Pabst—which Senior Editor Ned Lannamann rightfully dubbed "ProjaMusaPabstFestNW" when the two festivals first announced their merger in late 2015—just unveiled the 2017 lineup for its PBR-fueled, two-day music festival August 26 and 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Iggy Pop headlines the first night! If you haven't been keeping up-to-date on the legendary rock 'n' roller's life, I have great news: He has an adorable pet cockatoo named Biggy Pop, and there's an Instagram account (follow @biggypop immediately, you will thank me) that includes several short videos documenting the duo's domestic activities, which include cuddling and head-banging to "Search and Destroy."

Saturday's lineup also includes Father John Misty, the cerebral, well-coifed cult leader/lounge singer/internet troll persona of former Fleet Fox Josh Tillman. His off-stage antics can be annoying, but as much as I try to hate, the dude's put out three great albums in five years, most recently Pure Comedy, which comes out Friday. Die Antwoord will be wild, as will FIDLAR. Queen Lizzo had to cancel her performance at the inaugural MusicfestNW Presents: Project Pabst last year, but luckily she's headed back to Portland for 2017's festival (Lizzo just played the Doug Fir in January, check out these amazing photos from Tojo Andrianarivo and a glowing recap from our Copy Chief/Sneaker Wave columnist Jenni Moore). Also playing: the Canadian punks of PUP, White Reaper, Portland rapper the Last Artful, Dodgr, and Filthy Friends, the new project of Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Bill Rieflin, and Kurt Bloch.

Sunday's headliner is Beck, which is mildly exciting. More exciting: Nas! The veteran East Coast rapper will be joined by Spoon, a band I was introduced to via The OC. "The Way We Get By" is a good song, and it will forever remind me of Ryan Atwood. Spoon just released a new album called Hot Thoughts, which also sounds like it could be played on The OC. Whitney will also perform; last year they released a full-length debut, Light Upon the Lake, which is pretty guitar-pop with whiny vocals and some fun horns. Chicago rapper Noname is amazing, and perhaps the most noteworthy artist playing the festival. San Fermin neither offends nor excites my ears. Frankie Cosmos is another great addition—she plays deceptively simple indie-pop with synths, low-key but catchy guitar riffs, and lyrics about the illusionist David Blaine. Two fantastic local bands round out the second day: the cathartic anthems of RVIVR (they're from Olympia, so local-ish) and the post-punks of Portland's Lithics.

It's gonna be a doozy—both headliners are dudes, but there are way more non-male-fronted bands on this year's bill. Mark your calendars for MusicfestNW Presents: Project Pabst August 26 and 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, this year's going to be good (get your tickets here). Crossing all of my fingers and toes in hopes that Iggy Pop's set will solely feature duets with Biggie Pop.