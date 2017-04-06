Good Morning, News: The ACLU, Wheeler's Pepsi Scare, and the Portland Pickles

Good morning, Portland. These stories will be perfect to read while you're stuck on the Morrison Bridge.

Molly Mendoza

First up, out in print as of yesterday (pick up a copy!), is our interview with ACLU of Oregon Legal Director Mat dos Santos on what his organization does to help immigrants and what you can do.

Also out in print yesterday is our story on Portland's ethical investments and potential problems that go along with it.

A dude at Portland City Council yesterday rushed Mayor Ted Wheeler with a can of Pepsi, à la Kendall Jenner. It was uncomfortable.

Yesterday, police arrested a local activist they believe is the one who knocked out antagonistic Bible Believers preacher Grant Chisholm at the PDX airport protest on January 29.

The Oregonian reports that Portland police warned 17-year-old Quanice Hayes about the dangers of having a fake gun a few months before a police officer killed him: "Officer Gregory Adrian wrote in the report that he and his partner were 'very strict in our words with the boys.'"

"A George Fox University graduate student, required to complete an internship at a social service agency to obtain a master's degree in social work, started a year ago at the Oregon Youth Authority," the O reports. "But four months later, the state agency ended his internship after learning he was a member of the Mongols Motorcycle Club."

KGW: "Hundreds of TSA workers failed drug, alcohol tests, including 6 at PDX." The six TSA workers at Portland International Airport tested positive for drugs (including marijuana, so...) or alcohol between 2010 and 2016 which, really, isn't all that many.

Seattle Seahawks punter John Ryan is now a co-owner of the Portland Pickles baseball team, which is cool.

And finally...

