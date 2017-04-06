As Republicans Head for "Nuclear Option," Twitter Gets Hot

As expected, Senate Democrats have successfully filibustered Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch—which has Republicans and in particular, Mitch McConnell, moving toward the "nuclear option" of changing Senate rules to shove Gorsuch down our throats. And Twitter is not happy.

BREAKING: Senate Republicans set in motion a "nuclear option" rule change to confirm Gorsuch https://t.co/mwEGkde1WU pic.twitter.com/AKHjRSNOAy — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) April 6, 2017

McConnell puts party over country, pushing through Gorsuch on behalf of a president who's under FBI investigation for colluding with Russia. April 6, 2017

Reminder re: Congress "nuclear option" rules change: there are also rules in the Constitution, and they said "vote on Merrick Garland" — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) April 6, 2017

Today United States Senate Republicans will change 200 year old rules in order to confirm an unqualified plagiarist to the Supreme Court. April 6, 2017

Gorsuch will be confirmed. Further, we need to be prepared for Trump to serve a full term. I hope that motivates you to punish GOP in 2018. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2017

McConnell's twisting of rules for his own ideological views is what the US Forefathers warned about the "Tyranny of the Majority." #Gorsuch April 6, 2017

They will continue to rewrite major rules and disregard norms. Once installed, autocrats always rewrite laws to preserve their own power. https://t.co/nBYv2NWZ82 — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 6, 2017

As usual, the hot take from Trump supporters are somewhat less nuanced.