This Week's Style Events

One Imaginary Girl will celebrate their new space as well as launch their fall 2017 collection with a party and fashion show in partnership with neighboring salon Gilded Fox. See the newest collection on live models and take advantage of the option to pre-order made to measure pieces, while also shopping marked down looks from the spring collection. Opal Heart will also join the fun with a sneak peak of their newest collection, and rounding out the whole evening will be champagne and party vibes courtesy of DJ Gregarious.

One Imaginary Girl, 2330 NW Westover, Thursday April 6, 7-10 pm

Anne Bocci Boutique will host another first Thursday event packed with all sorts of fashion related things. See the work of designers Seth Aaron, Fräulein Couture, and Moontess along with modern art from Richard Schemmerer and Maribel Arciga, macrame art from Janine Kahn, and the window displays by the Art Institute of Portland's advanced visual merchandising team.

Anne Bocci Boutique, 416 NW 12th, Thursday April 6, 5-8 pm

Union Rose will host a first Friday event with Ever Skincare. Get a free skincare assessment with specialist Katherine Brown and also receive free samples, champagne, and appetizers. Sale items will also be marked down an additional 20 percent during the event.

Union Rose, 7909 SE Stark, Friday April 7, 4-8 pm

Jess Beebe

Nationale will host a pop-up shop with Portland artist and clothing designer Jess Beebe, where she will launch the newest collections from her women's line Linea and children's line Rosette. The collections, jointly titled The Goddess /The Mother, are comprised of garments "as an homage to a specific goddess, bringing these often forgotten ancient figures into contemporary life. The dresses, made from a mix of new and vintage fabrics and often dyed with natural pigments from plants and vegetables, connect each wearer to the natural world and their own inner power." Rosette clothing is made from up-cycled fabric and shared fabric from Linea, with 10% of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Nationale, 3360 SE Division, Pop-up on view Friday April 7- Sunday April 9, 12- 6 pm, Reception Friday April 7, 6-8 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.