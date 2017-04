Randy Rainbow "Interviews" Ivanka Trump

If you love political satire, then please immediately jump on the Randy Rainbow comedy train. His videos documenting Trump and his cronies are whip smart and fabulously hilarious. For example, check out his latest creation: an "interview" with Ivanka Trump about the direction this country is going (thumbs down), her father's inability to match his makeup to his skin tone, and whether or not she is "complicit." Good luck defining that, Ivanka!







