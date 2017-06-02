This Weekend's Style Events

Lots of fun fashion stuff happening this weekend!!!

Folly

Folly is turning 9 years old (!!!) and will celebrate this great achievement with a huge Anniversary Sale. Receive 25% off all Sarah Bibb's houseline pieces, shop markdowns on many items throughout the store, rummage through old styles in the Blast From the Past Bargain Bins, and each purchase will gain you an entry into the epic raffle with tons of great prizes. Don't miss it!

Folly, 1005 NW 16th, Fri June 2, 10 am-7 pm, Sat June 3, 11 am- 6 pm

Beach Bones Jewelry Nicholas Wilson

Haunt will start their summer edition of first Friday events tonight with Beach Bones Jewelry's newest collection, new photography by Onyx Marie, and a vintage rack from Continuall Vintage. Haunt just moved into a bigger space right next door to their old space, and they are excited to show off their new digs in Suite #112. Joining in on the fun will be some familiar names that are new to the building, including Kate Towers, Nahanni Arntzen, Alexa Stark, and VAVA Lingerie. That's some serious (and amazing) one-stop-shopping of the local variety if I've ever seen it.

811 E Burnside, Fri June 2, 6-8 pm

Audrey Brown Studio

Sundaze Collective—a monthly fashion pop-up curated by Sarah Radcliffe of The Yo! Store, and featuring a rotating lineup of local designers and makers—is back for their June installment. Vendors include Dea Dia Jewelry, Charming the Moon, Red Luck Vintage, Audrey Brown Studio, Field Trip, OKO, Boet, Machete, and more.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10, Sun June 4, 11 am-6 pm

Gem Gem

Gem Gem will celebrate their one year anniversary this weekend as well, and as part of the festivities they will host Radiant Human, the roving aura photo laboratory. All of the advance appointments are sold out, but they will have some room for walk ups on a first come first serve basis. Refreshments will also be available to enjoy as you peruse their beautiful jewelry selection.

Gem Gem, 2324 SE Belmont, Sun June 4, 2-8 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.