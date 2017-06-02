Tickets Now on Sale for Portland's Most Popular Food Event, Feast!

From Feast 2016: Gregory Gourdet's Smoked, Charred Pork Belly, Dried Peaches in Chiang Mai Spices, Jackfruit Chili Sauce Andrea Damewood

Gastronomes across the city spend a year salivating as they wait for their favorite Portland food event, Feast. If you are one of these slobbery ones, celebrate because tickets for Feast are now on sale!

In case you're wondering, Feast is the weekend long food festival being served up at various locations, and jam-packed with tastings, lectures, hands on classes, competitions, and the most delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners (as well as cocktails, wine, and beer) you can imagine. Your stomach will simultaneously love and despise you.

Just a few of the Feast events you can look forward to include the beloved sandwich invitational, the Night Market, Brunch Village, and talks from loads of world-class chefs.

Feast is going down at various spots around the city, Sept 14-17. So what are you waiting for? Get those tix now!