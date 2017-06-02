Police Release Name of Suspected Thief Who Robbed Deceased MAX Train Hero

Courtesy Portland Police Bureau

As mentioned in Good Morning, News, Portland Police have apprehended a man suspected of stealing the bag and wedding ring from the deceased hero of last week's MAX train attack, Ricky Best.



Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017

According to the O, the suspect's name is George Tschaggeny, who has a criminal record of stealing a car in February, and apparently lives in a homeless encampment near the Transit center where Best was murdered while trying to defend two Black girls (one of whom was Muslim). Tschaggeny allegedly stole Best's backpack and wedding ring, and after a city-wide manhunt, the suspect was spotted by a Domino's Pizza employee and arrested at 3 am this morning. The suspect is being charged with "abuse of a corpse," since Tschaggeny allegedly stole the ring off the dead man's finger.

More information on this arrest as we get it.

UPDATE 11:56 AM: Here's the press release from PPB which has a lot more information, including a description of the still missing wallet belonging to the deceased.