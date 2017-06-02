"We Witnessed Portland Take Action": Families of the Girls Targeted in Last Week's Attack Issue Statement

A scene from last Saturday's vigil for the victims of the attack Kenton Waltz

On Friday afternoon, a press release was issued on behalf of the two families of the young girls who were targeted and harassed by Jeremy Christian on May 26. The release was written by a small group of advocates for the family, including Mercury writer Jagger Blaec. The families wished express their sincere gratitude to the three men who stood up to Christian on their behalf, and the community who has rallied around them.

"There are no words to explain the unspeakable brutality that took place that day, or the pure hatred from which it stemmed," it reads, in part. "But last week, we witnessed Portland take action to condemn the violence through an outpouring of support from members of the community."

The statement reveals that prior to this incident, the family of Destinee Mangum, one of the victims, was struggling with a temporary period of homelessness. Destinee's mother Dyjuana is a single mother and sole provider for the family, and the contributions they have received from the community "have helped them gain access to basic staples and enhance the family’s safety and stability," the press release states.

Destinee Mangum, one of the targets of hate speech on a MAX train, thanks strangers for saving her life. pic.twitter.com/sefmOAyIVt

May 28, 2017

The other victim, an African-American Muslim girl, is choosing to remain anonymous. According to the statement, she has been observing Ramadan and mourning with her family.

"The girls, ages 16 and 17 years old, are suffering immense trauma in the aftermath of this tragedy," the statement read. "Although they have survived, their lives will never be the same after being targets of hate."

The statement also includes a link to a support form which will be used to organize and coordinate community members who have reached out hoping to help the two girls.

If you would like to contact the families for media coverage or support, you can email spprtrgrlspdx@gmail.com. This email is managed by the advocates who have gotten permission from the families to speak on their behalf.

