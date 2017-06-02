Poetic Justice PDX Announces a Benefit Show for the Heroes of Last Friday's MAX Tragedy

Portland is still heartsick and reeling from the horrific events that transpired last Friday, when a known white supremacist boarded a MAX train, yelled slurs at two Black teenage girls (one is Muslim and was wearing traditional garb), then brutally stabbed three men who came to their defense: Micah Fletcher, who survived, and Taliesin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best, who died in the attack.

Earlier today the local poetry troop Poetic Justice PDX announced The Benefit Show, an all-ages concert that will be held Friday, June 16 at the Roseland Theater in honor of the heroes of the tragedy. The lineup features a pretty huge chunk of Portland's hip-hop scene: veteran MC Cool Nutz, up-and-coming rapper Mic Capes, and Rich Hunter (FKA Risky Star), to name just a few. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, and the proceeds will benefit Fletcher and the families of the deceased. This is one of many events organized by Portland's poetry community, which has rallied behind Fletcher (a local poet).

If you're looking to donate, don't skip this campaign—it benefits the two teenage victims who survived last Friday and are now coping with unfathomable trauma in the aftermath of the MAX attack.