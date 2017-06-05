Good Morning, News: Pro-Trumpers Overwhelmed by Portland, London Attacks, and Trump's Dumb Tweets About London Attacks

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You might as well have gone to the club, as much as you accused me of clubbin'. I might as well have threw away my love. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Wearing their hatred and insensitivity on their sleeves, the pro-Trump supporters had their stupid little rally yesterday afternoon at Terry Schrunk Plaza, but were overwhelmed by thousands of Portlanders who still believe in humanity. If you'd like to relive it or find out how it all went down, the full recap is here.

One of the questions we'll still be grappling with over the coming days is the cops reaction to antifa protesters and how they used pepper spray and rubber bullets to drive people out of Chapman Square.

Fair or not, this is absolutely going to be seen by many advocates as Portland Police protecting the right over the left. Terrible optics.

— Anna Griffin (@annargriff) June 4, 2017

Last night local Muslim leaders honored the families of slain MAX train heroes Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Rick Best, as well as surviving hero Micah Fletcher.

Trump has stuck his foot in his mouth again with a series of tweets that will probably do more harm to his proposed travel ban than he'd like. He also made the mistake of slamming the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for comments made after Saturday's attack.

As a proud Londoner I would invite you to absolutely go fuck yourself for attempting to capitalise on our tragedy for your shitty policies https://t.co/wxKag3K8J1 — Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) June 3, 2017

Police are stepping up efforts to investigate Saturday night's London Bridge terrorist attack, just three days before the country's election.

Thousands attended the "One Love Manchester" concert yesterday hosted by Ariana Grande to honor the victims of last week's terrorist attacks in England.

Still developing: Multiple people were killed this morning in an Orlando workplace shooting.

Former Fox anchor turned NBC host Megyn Kelly interviewed Vladimir Putin who called our lives "boring." Yeah, maybe when compared to being a former KGB officer who now meddles in other countries' elections. Kinda boring.

Wonder Woman took box office gold this weekend, raking in a whopping $100.5 million in North American theaters, one of the best non-sequel superhero debuts ever.

Now let's take a look at the WEATHER: Warm days through Wednesday with highs in the high 70s to mid-80s.

And finally, at yesterday's One Love Manchester concert, Ariana Grande and Coldplay's Chris Martin sang "Don't Look Back in Anger" by Oasis. It is worth watching.

