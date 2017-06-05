Win Tickets to this Wednesday's I, Anonymous Show!

Guys! This month's edition of the I, Anonymous Show—featuring a panel of comedians taking on the Mercury's wildest I, Anonymous column rants—is this Wednesday, June 7 at 7 pm at its new home, Curious Comedy Theater (225 NE MLK). And besides our laff-tastic host CAITLIN WEIERHAUSER, here are the comedians on this month's hilarious panel!

ADAM PASI

Voted “Portland’s Funniest Person 2016”!

ANTHONY LOPEZ

Host of Earthquake Hurricane and No Pun Intendo at Ground Kontrol!

WENDY WEISS

Portland’s most beloved stripper comedian!

You must see this, correct? THEN GET YOUR TICKETS HERE AND NOW! (Only $10!) Or conversely, if you hate paying for things, try your luck at winning TWO FREE TICKETS by entering the contest below. But hurry, this contest ends at 3 pm tomorrow, June 6.

GOOD LUCK!