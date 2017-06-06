Logan Blu-ray Review: Unforgiven Wolverine

Twentieth Century Fox

Good news, everybody! There's no need for any more X-Men movies! Logan is the best of any of the thousand that already exist, and it's all but guaranteed to be better than any of the thousand to follow. Coming on the heels of two particularly underwhelming X-movies—X-Men: Apocalypse and Deadpool—Logan feels like a franchise-ender in all the best ways: After Logan has said its piece, what else is there to say?

Fox will keep cranking out X-movies, of course, but it's hard to imagine that whatever sequels, prequels, and reboots they dump out won't feel more like Apocalypse and Deadpool—loud, dull, one-note cash-ins—than Logan, which tries and succeeds at doing something entirely different. Logan stands as one of the best superhero movies the genre has to offer—no mean feat, given some of the comic-book movies of the past decade. (Despite the deluge of superhero movies we're currently drowning in, it's worth noting we're in a particularly good time for the genre at the moment, with Logan now available digitally and on Blu-ray and Wonder Woman in theaters.)

Likewise, in a streaming-obsessed era when new video releases usually only get a few half-assed special features—if any at all—Logan stands out: On both digital and Blu-ray, the film comes with a slew of solid supplements, along with an alternate verision of the film, Logan Noir, which takes a queue from Mad Max: Fury Road's "Black & Chrome" edition and presents a black-and-white version of the film.

Twentieth Century Fox

Those picking up Logan just for that black-and-white version might find themselves a bit disappointed: It's an interesting way to watch the film, and thematically, the stripped-down, carefully adjusted visuals totally work. (The movie's gorgeous in color to begin with; it works just as well in black and white.) But coming as it does after Fury Road, there's no getting around the fact that what made that film work so well in black and white—George Miller's astonishing talent for visceral storytelling using stark, high-contrast images—isn't quite there in Logan, a film that, both aesthetically and tonally, aims for shades of gray.

It's still well worth watching the Noir version of Logan, but just as valuable are the other special features: a series of deleted scenes (featuring optional commentary from writer/director James Mangold); two separate feature commentaries from Mangold (one for the theatrical version, one for Noir), and, most notably, "Making Logan," an hour-long series of linked featurettes that, thankfully, relies less on recycled film clips and more on candid interviews with the crew and cast. (How many mass-market video releases these days boast interviews with the director of photography?)

Thanks in large part to Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart's passion for their characters, and Mangold's willingness to openly discuss the challenges of making creator-focused films in a studio-controlled genre, there are some great insights scattered throughout, from Jackman and Stewart talking about how eagerly they welcomed the chance to do something more ambitious with their characters to Mangold trying to figure out how to tell a story that would, as he says, "operate on a more intimate level" than the usual superhero fare, which almost inevitably devolves into CGI chaos by the final reel.

Twentieth Century Fox

"There was a time when the action movie was still character-based and not spectacle-based," Mangold remembers in "Making Logan." "And the superhero film has become kind of like the Western was in the '50s. There are dozens of them a year."

There are a lot of ways that Logan stands out from those others. (One of which, fittingly enough, is that it shares a whole lot of DNA with the Western, a genre that's now practically nonexistent, despite once being as popular as superhero movies are today. It makes perfect sense, in "Making Logan," when Jackman cites Unforgiven as a touchstone, while co-writer Scott Frank name-checks The Outlaw Josey Wales.) But for all its genre-mashing and ambition, the basics that make Logan work—its characters, its performances, and Mangold's willingness to push Logan's worn-out heroes into increasingly intense challenges—is, one suspects, what will keep it working, years from now. It's not often that a comic-book movie rewards repeat viewings, offering new insights and emotions each time. Logan, though? Logan does.