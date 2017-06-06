Report: Trump to Deliver Tweet Storm During Comey Testimony

It's known far and wide that President Trump's tweets are masterpieces of deception and disinformation—so yeah, it makes perfect sense that he wants to live-tweet during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to a Senate committee on Thursday. Washington Post reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC yesterday that he'd picked up the intel from White House officials, after their plan to have a "war room" to deal with the Comey fallout fell through. From Raw Story:

“I was just talking to some White House officials this morning and their view is that the president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman,” Costa explained. “Some outside people, some surrogates will be available.” “But the president is expected to be tweeting on Thursday in response to Comey, not to stay quiet during the testimony,” he added. “Because he himself wants to be the one driving the process.”

It's anybody's guess what Comey will actually say, but if Trump's historic method of tweeting off the cuff insults and taking the quotes of others out of context is any indication, it will undoubtedly turn into a real shit show.