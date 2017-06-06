More People Now Want Trump Impeached Than Support His Job Performance

Ratings down, rantings up. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Newsweek reports that "support for Donald Trump's impeachment is now higher than his approval rating."

Virtually every single poll tracking President Donald Trump's approval rating showed the figure plummeting Monday morning, well below the margin of error compared to the rising level of support for impeachment. The results follow Trump's controversial decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord; the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to the Kremlin is also a factor.

According to Gallup, only 36 percent of Americans now approve of Trump's job performance. According to Politico/Morning Consult, 43 percent of American voters now want impeachment proceedings started. In related news, The Washington Post reports that "the Trump administration has a recruiting problem."

There have been a number of people who were identified as being in the running to get the job [of FBI director after Trump fired James Comey]. And of that group, most have publicly withdrawn their names from contention. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) withdrew from consideration May 15. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) withdrew May 16. Former FBI official Richard McFeely withdrew May 20. Former Connecticut senator Joseph I. Lieberman withdrew May 25.

That's not the only job Trump's had trouble filling, the Post notes. People picked to head the Army and Navy have pulled their names from consideration, as have people picked for leadership roles at the Labor, Treasury, and Commerce departments. It goes on:

Trump’s first pick to run the Office of Drug Control Policy, Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.), withdrew. Monica Crowley, his pick for National Security Council spokesperson, withdrew. A lawyer on the shortlist for solicitor general withdrew. Even Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, withdrew from consideration for a top job with the Justice Department.

Sad.