Good Morning, News: Portland's 911 Center Needs 911, Jeremy Christian Indictment, and Most Rational People Don't Believe Trump

According to the city ombudsman, Portland's 911 center has been inaccurately reporting call wait times for years, and kept the public in the dark. Our Dirk VanderHart has the story.

During Sunday's protests in Portland, a right-wing militia member helped the cops arrest a protester, and everybody was like "WHAT... THE... FUCK." The feds are investigating.

Meanwhile at the Jeremy Christian indictment:



Jeremy Christian just screamed “NOT GUILY OF ANYTHING BUT DEFENDING MYSELF AGAINST VIOLENT AGGRESSION.” out of the room now.

ISIS is saying they're behind two deadly attacks in Tehran—one at the Iranian Parliament, the other at the tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini—in which 12 were killed, and 39 injured.

Trump will name former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray as the new head of the FBI, who insiders say is a safe pick that's necessary to add some credibility to his current shit show of a situation.

According to the NYT, the day after Trump asked former FBI Director Comey to stop the Russia investigation, Comey asked AG Jeff Sessions to never "leave him alone with Trump" again. I bet a lot of people feel that way.

Speaking of the Keebler Elf, AG Jeff Sessions reportedly offered to resign after Trump got unhappy about him recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

And speaking of Comey, aides to Trump are extremely nervous about what the President will tweet during the former director's chat with the Senate tomorrow.

While testifying before the Senate, intelligence officials Mike Rogers and Daniel Coats say they've never been pressured by Trump to interfere with the Russia investigation, but refuse to disclose what they talked about.

From Politico: "More than 70 percent of those reached by The Washington Post/ABC News poll said they have either some or no trust in what the president says about the array of probes into the Russian government’s election interference."

According to CNN, Russian hackers were behind the fake news stories that caused the current crisis in Qatar.

BABY NEWS: Congrats to George and Amal Clooney who welcome to the world their normally named twins.

Now about this WEATHER: Increasing clouds today with a high of 80, and rain in the forecast for tomorrow.

And finally, watching these White House reporters react to the things coming out of Sean Spicer's mouth is a thing of beauty.

