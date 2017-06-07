Jeremy Christian, In Second Court Appearance, Shouts Self Defense Claim

Accused murdered Jeremy Christian appears in court this morning. POOL PHOTO BY Stephanie Yao Long/THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE

For the second time since he allegedly murdered two men and seriously wounded a third May 26, Jeremy Christian interrupted a court hearing with shouts this morning.

"Not guilty of anything but defending myself against myself against violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!" Christian yelled as he was being led away, specifically calling out the stabbing victim who survived the attack on a MAX Green Line train.

Jeremy Christian here. Micah Fletcher looks on. 15 count indictment. pic.twitter.com/LPc8oM756G

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) June 7, 2017

Jeremy Christian just screamed “NOT GUILY OF ANYTHING BUT DEFENDING MYSELF AGAINST VIOLENT AGGRESSION.” out of the room now.

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) June 7, 2017

He called out Micah Fletcher by name.

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) June 7, 2017

The arraignment was Christian's first court appearance since a Multnomah County grand jury returned a 15-count indictment against the man, accusing him of a host of felonies in his alleged knife attack on Fletcher, 21, Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 53. Namkai-Meche and Best died from wounds to their neck, and the alleged stabbing has prompted charges of aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted aggravated murder.

Christian also faces charges of second-degree intimidation and menacing, based on his interactions with other people. Authorities say Christian, a vocal white supremacist, began yelling at two teenage girls—both Black, one wearing a hijab—which prompted Namkai-Meche, Best, and Fletcher to step in. He's also accused of menacing a passenger named Shawn Forde, and assaulting a woman named the day before the incident.

While Christian had formerly shouted out in court he was standing up for free speech at the time of the attacks, today's appearance was the first inkling he'll argue he was defending himself at the time of the incident. Prosecutors have said in court filings that Christian hounded the two teen girls, before confronting Best and others.

Citing video footage, prosecutors say Christian pushed Fletcher at one point, prompting Fletcher to push back.

Christian is next set to appear in court on July 18.