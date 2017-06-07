TONIGHT! It's the I, Anonymous Show at Curious Comedy!

Fresh off its riotous and hugely successful performance at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, the I, Anonymous Show is back and at a new venue… Curious Comedy Theater (5225 NE MLK),

For you newbies, the I, Anonymous Show takes some of the wildest submissions from the Mercury’s long-running I, Anonymous column, then hilarious host CAITLIN WEIERHAUSER reads them aloud onstage to a panel of Portland’s funniest comedians—who take turns offering gut-busting commentary, and often, their own deepest, darkest secrets. In short, it’s a goddamn hoot!

And check out this month’s laff-tastic panelists:

• ADAM PASI—Voted “Portland’s Funniest Person 2016”!

• ANTHONY LOPEZ—Host of Earthquake Hurricane, and No Pun Intendo at Ground Kontrol!

• WENDY WEISS—Portland’s most beloved stripper/comedian!

Find out what happens when rants stop being polite, and start getting real. And if you’ve never seen this hilarious monthly show, now is the time to do it! It’s the I, Anonymous Show… TONIGHT at the new location at Curious Comedy Theater (5225 NE MLK) Wednesday, June 7 at 7 pm! GET YOUR TIX NOW!