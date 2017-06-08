Good Morning, News: Comey's Testimony, Immigrants in Community Court, and Chief Marshman's Leisurely Sunday Afternoon

James Comey

Good morning, Portland. It's Comey testimony day!

Here's the live feed of the former FBI director's congressional hearing on President Trump and Russia:



Follow along with the New York Times:



James Comey’s testimony about Trump and the FBI's Russia inquiry is starting. Watch it live with our reporters. https://t.co/z0W5XmiU6t

— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2017

Ok, now to some local stuff.

This week's feature story is by our Megan Burbank about turning 30 and starting ballet.

Out in print as of yesterday is our news story about a quiet agreement in Multnomah County Community Court among prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges to not screw-over immigrants facing low-level crimes. What that agreement means under Donald Trump remains to be seen.

Also out in print as of yesterday is Claire Holley's story on how friends remember Terrell Johnson, who was killed by a police officer last month.

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman was confused about how his bureau policed Sunday's rallies. It's probably because he was at home.

Oregon State baseball pitcher Luke Heimlich, one of the best pitchers in the country on one of the best teams in the country, is a felony sex offender, the Oregonian revealed today.

"Amazon will create 1,500 full-time jobs when it opens its fulfillment center next summer in Troutdale, the online retailer confirmed Wednesday," the Oregonian reports. "The $178.4 million facility, where online orders will be filled, packed and shipped, will be the first of its kind in Oregon and provide a needed economic boost for the eastern Multnomah County community."

In the Portland Tribune: "Boosted by healthy snowpack and the unlikely prospect of drought, Oregon is facing an average or lower-than-average fire season, according to the state's forestry department."

Some asshole kids in Roseburg beat up a helpless homeless man. Some are facing charges.

Whoop there it is: "18 suspected cases of whooping cough at Lincoln High School."