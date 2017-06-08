Tweet Storm: Comedians on Comey

If you haven't noticed, Twitter is currently LIT and unable to chat about anything other than Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee. Here are just a few observations from some funny people:

"Sir, don't you agree that it would make more sense if we switched ears?" pic.twitter.com/omO1Zc8xhX

— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 8, 2017

Tbh I think Trump fired Comey because he's 6'8" and has huge hands

— BIG BURGER BRAND 🍔 (@NNanpei) May 16, 2017

Nine months from now there are going to be a ton of babies named James Comey. #ComeyHearing

— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 8, 2017

Rihanna could walk out right now and Comey definitely would not drop focus for a gd second

— Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) June 8, 2017

Comey: "Trump asked for my loyalty then looked at Pence who nooded his head and barked twice" #ComeyDay

— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) June 8, 2017

Comey could have picked a snappier outfit.



This is irrelevant but for the sake of gender balance in the world I figured I'd toss that out.

— Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) June 8, 2017

Where do I click to subscribe to the senate's premium "classified" content?

— Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) June 8, 2017

"Let's just clarify that the idea of you contacting the Pres. for dinner is preposterous because you find watching him eat unappetizing?" pic.twitter.com/lZW0NwurCz

— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 8, 2017

If I were Comey I'd plug my new podcast tomorrow.

— Pat Cassels (@patrick_cassels) June 8, 2017

If you say Trump's inexperience is a legit alibi, you're admitting you voted for a POTUS who doesn't know how to be President. Good job!

— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 8, 2017

COMEY, practicing in the mirror this morning: I DID NOT HAVE LOYAL RELATIONS WITH THAT MAN

— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 8, 2017

Your father steals from kids with cancer. Sit down. https://t.co/rUqj0E17Ds

— shauna (@goldengateblond) June 8, 2017

Questions from democratic senators vs questions from republican senators pic.twitter.com/unxphxWq9u

— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) June 8, 2017

"No! I wanna ask something! How do you sleep at night knowing you are overshadowing my Us Weekly cover?!" #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/9WrgVSrAGf

— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 8, 2017

what if Beyoncé posts pictures of the twins at 9:59

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 8, 2017

Comey hasn't made the jerk-off motion during this entire hearing, which means he's WAY more mature than me, but boring as fuck at parties.

— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) June 8, 2017

We need a March for Piss Tapes. #MarchForPissTapes

— Hank Thompson (@Hank_Thompson) June 8, 2017

Can't believe Comey just said that he and Trump would "settle their differences in the ring at SummerSlam"

— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 8, 2017