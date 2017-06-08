This Weekend's Style Events

A couple of fun events this weekend!

Red Luck

One Imaginary Girl will host a pop-up shop for Red Luck, a vintage company that, "extends their space to artists to extend their work to clothing, only reconsidering used clothing." The pop-up will last the entire month of June, but they will officially kick things off on Saturday with a party complete with champagne cocktails.

One Imaginary Girl, 2330 NW Westover, Sat June 10, 11 am-5 pm

Not Quite Perfect Sale © 2017 Eileen Fisher Inc.

Portland Garment Factory will host The Not Quite Perfect Sale, a sale of re-worn Eileen Fisher garments that is a continuation of their recent collaboration with the brand’s clothing recycling program, Fisher Found. Their first collaboration involved PGF taking used Eileen Fisher clothing and upcycling the pieces into tote bags. This event will feature gently worn clothing priced from $15 and up, and PGF will provide tailoring and mending during the sale as well as have a DIY hand sewing station. A portion of the sales will go to Dress for Success Oregon, and wine will be provided by A to Z Wineworks.

Portland Garment Factory, 408 SE 79th, Sat June 10th and Sun June 11th, 11 am-3 pm

And an event on the horizon to plan for.

A sneak peak of the "THORNEBIRD" collection Michelle Lesniak

Fresh off the heels of her collaboration with NW Dance Project's Carmen, Michelle Lesniak will once again collaborate with a dance company. This time it's with White Bird for an event titled The White Party: Thornebird. The evening will consist of a showing of Lesniak's summer capsule collection created for the event on dancers in a non-runway fashion show set to music composed by Seth Montfort, Lesniak's husband. On her inspiration for the collection, Lesniak said, "I titled the collection ‘THORNEBIRD’ based on the story of a bird that searches its entire life to find the perfect thorn. Once the thorn is found it impales itself on the thorn and sings the most beautiful song ever heard." Guests will also be treated to hors d’oeuvres, a hosted bar, and a raffle ticket to win an exclusive design from Michelle Lesniak, all from the comfort of a fancy house in the west hills. The event will serve as a benefit for White Bird’s many community programs, and if you've got the dough I suggest you shell it out, this sounds like an awesome event.

5656 SW Humphrey, Sat June 24, 4 pm, $125

