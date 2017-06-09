Good Morning, News: More Overt Racism, a Militia-Cop Love Fest, and Comey Killed It

Things not going great in the Rose City, folks. An unhinged caricature of a racist threat landed at the headquarters of the Good in the Hood festival on Wednesday, upsetting organizers of the 25-year-old multicultural event and prompting police and federal officials to investigate.

Meanwhile, reports of men yelling racial slurs at a Middle School student waiting for the bus?

Portland City Council passed its next budget yesterday, and as we'd suggested last month, it contained more money for homelessness. Following a kerfuffle between Mayor Ted Wheeler and County Chair Deborah Kafoury, the city found $1.4 million more for the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

OPB spoke with the militia member who helped federal police arrest a demonstrator on Sunday. Todd Kelsay swears the cop asked for his help. As we reported earlier this week, the US Department of Justice is investigating the issue.

Thankfully we don't have to deal with this two weeks running. The "March Against Sharia" initially planned in Portland this weekend is now happening in Seattle. Have fun, you guys!

The latest depressing housing stat: You probably can't afford a two-bedroom apartment in 28 of the state's 36 counties.

If you somehow missed the Jim Comey testimony from yesterday—or didn't have time to fully take it in—spend some time now. The NYT is calling the testimony, which patiently painted Trump as an erratic liar, "the most damning by a law enforcement official against a president in decades."

Here are Politico's main takeaways.

And while the White House was said to have taken pleasure in how Republican senators were acting as defense attorneys for Trump, there is of course a tweet (the "leaker" reference is about Comey acknowledging he asked a friend to share one memo he wrote about Trump):

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! June 9, 2017

I know the big Twitter joke yesterday was that no one gets British elections. I won't pile on, but instead invite you sort this all out.

Do a Pedalpalooza ride or three this weekend. Your weather: