Good Morning, News: Remembering the Victims of the Pulse Massacre, Sessions to Testify, and Russia's New Cyberweapon

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! So you took a chance, made other plans. But I bet you didn't think that they would come crashing down. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

The O profiles Jeremy Christian, from his start as a likable comic book-loving teen to the suspect in the MAX train slayings. In a related story, George Tschaggeny, the man who's accused of stealing MAX hero Ricky Best's wedding ring, was once a hero himself.

The Timbers took down Dallas FC 2-0 for their second straight win, and it was nice. Read the recap from our Blogtown footy correspondent Abe Asher!

It was one year ago today that 49 people were murdered, and 58 were injured in Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre.

One year ago today, 49 innocent lives were taken from us. We will never forget that day & we will always remember you. #orlandounitedday pic.twitter.com/MG3w7Kn2dw

— Peppermint (@Peppermint247) June 12, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face some tough questions regarding his role in the Russia scandal as well as the firing of FBI director James Comey in an open session tomorrow in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The AGs for the District of Columbia and Maryland are suing Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution by taking money from foreign governments.

Ex-U.S. attorney Preet Bharara says he was fired by Trump because he refused to take a phone call from the president.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. John McCain says America's global leadership was better under Obama than Trump.

Here's a headline that isn't alarming at all: "Russia has developed a cyberweapon that can disrupt power grids, according to new research."

A new report says that during traffic stops, police officers are significantly more disrespectful to Black motorists than white drivers.

The defense rests in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, after calling on only one witness and without the comedian ever taking the stand.

England's embattled PM Theresa May is struggling to prevent a coup within her own party.

To the four people in the world interested in this, here are the winners of the Tony awards.

And in case you missed it, actor Adam West—most famously known as TV's Batman—died on Friday at the age of 88.

Now let's look up in the sky at the WEATHER: Mostly cloudy today with a high of 65.

And finally, everybody loves to watch a bro fail, right? Well, then you're not going to want to miss this.

