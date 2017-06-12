Adam West Died, But Not Before He Trolled the Phone Book

Mike Coppola / Getty

In case you missed it, Adam West—the star of the campy '60s Batman series, as well as many other roles—died at the age of 88 on Friday following a short bout with leukemia. While he went through a period of bemoaning the role that would take over his life and keep him from obtaining other theatrical opportunities, in later life he came to accept and love his time spent as Batman and would often have a lot of fun with it. One such example was trolling the phone book of his hometown of Ketchum, Idaho as Twitter user blueidaho points out.

Classic humor from Adam West. His phone book listings in Ketchum ID pic.twitter.com/GVCGJOtRaf June 10, 2017

Rest in peace, old chum.