Cardinal Dolan Knows You're About to Suck a Delicious Cock But Wishes You Wouldn't

With everything that's going down right now and with so many of the world's environmental problems directly traceable to human overpopulation— we are literally killing everything —you'd think the princes of the Catholic Church would have better things to do with their time than knock that cock out of your mouth.

You'd be wrong:

Cardinal Timothy Dolan Endorses Ex-Gay Book Calling On Homosexuals To Live Loveless Lives Of Chastity

Wait a second—is Dolan saying he needs to be reminded not to suck dicks?

Ha ha. Ha.

I don't really have a problem with Dolan pimping this book and on some level it's a sign of the glacial progress we've made over the centuries. The Church used to try and talk people out of being gay by murdering homosexuals—ah, the good old days, right Cardinal?—and once the Church couldn't get away with murdering people anymore (at least not directly), the Church threw its considerable political weight behind laws that criminalized gay sex and destroyed gay lives. (And the Church has oceans of gay blood on its hands for opposing HIV education efforts and condom use.) That the Church today, at least in America, is reduced to making book recommendations that will be ignored by out gay men everywhere... again, that's a sign of progress. So if Cardinal Dolan thinks he can talk me out of being gay and having gay relationships and doing gay sex things with other gay men, he can go for it. I'm more to watch him waste his time. (Remember that other book you pushed on us? If that one didn't do the trick, Cardinal, what makes you think this one will?)

But the bullshit Dolan spews and pushes—bullshit like Daniel] Mattson's book—does real harm vulnerable young gay men growing up Catholic families who haven't seen through the sex-negative dogma and appalling hypocrisies of the Church. They could be hurt—conned by a homophobic old celibate into leading lives bereft of blowjobs, romantic love, and intimacy. Not as many homos as someone like Dolan could've hurt in the past, of course, and not as many homos as Dolan himself would like to hurt now. But real people are hurt—and some will be destroyed—by what seems like laughable bullshit to most of us.